Croatia Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Croatia's Euro 2020 fixtures begin against England at Wembley on June 13 in a mouth-watering opener for the 2018 World Cup runners-up.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Croatia Euro 2020 fixtures

June 13: England, 2pm

June 18: Czech Republic, 5pm

June 22: Scotland, 8pm

Croatia were the surprise package of the World Cup three years ago when they stormed all the way to the final, knocking England out in the process.

But the Croatians have never made it further than the quarter-finals in the Euros, reaching that stage in 1996 and 2008.

They were knocked out of Euro 2016 in extra time by eventual winners Portugal at the last-16, but head into this summer’s tournament as dark horses.

Zlatko Dalic’s side finished top of a tricky qualifying group ahead of fellow Euro 2020 contenders Wales, Slovakia and Hungary.

They face an exciting opening game against England at Wembley on June 12, where the Three Lions will be looking for revenge for their World Cup semi-final exit three years ago.

Luka Modric’s men then face the Czech Republic in Glasgow on June 18, before facing Scotland, again at Hampden Park, on June 22.

The winners of Group D will face the runners-up of Group F in the following round, one of Hungary, Portugal, France or Germany.

The second-placed team in the group will play the runners-up of Group E in the last-16: Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia.

Croatia could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.