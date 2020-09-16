Quiz! Can you name every current No.10 in the Premier League?

10 minutes on the clock - naturally - 20 players to guess.

Shirt numbers vary in significance around the world. The No.4 in Britain, for example, is traditionally an industrious midfielder, while in Brazil, he's more likely to be a ball-playing centre-back.

But in all corners of the globe, the No.10 means roughly the same thing. 10s are the classy, creative players in a side - often capable of scoring goals, most likely the ones you rely on for the pass.

And often, the greatest footballers of all time have donned the shirt number - Lionel Messi, Dennis Bergkamp, Diego Maradona, Pelé and... William Gallas, but to name a few.

Every current Premier League club has a No.10 within their ranks. Some of them are the marquee star of the side, others can feel rather fortunate to have picked up the most in-demand shirt at the club. How many of them can you name?

