FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 5: Tipsters pick their bets of the week

The FourFourTwo Betting Challenge is quite simple - how much money will our three top tipsters end up with at the end of the month if we give them £50 to spend?

We’ve asked our experts to trawl through all the matches and markets on Bet365, Betfred, 888Sport and Grosvenor Sports to find their picks for the week. Lose all the money and they are out, have the most money at the end and they’ll be crowned the winner and get the bragging rights.

The only requirement is at least one bet per bookie and over the course of the contest each entrant must place at least one bet on Outright Winner, Total Goals (Under/Over), Both Teams to Score (Yes/No), Correct Score and 1 Minimum 4 fold Acca.

Bets must be limited to Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League with the exception of the Acca which can have up to 50% of matches from outside these competitions. Full Rules, as well as Gameweek details, can be found HERE.

CATCH UP FourFourTwo Betting Challenge Week 4

Tipsters' running totals Starting Balance After Gameweek 1 After Gameweek 2 After Gameweek 3 After Gameweek 4 Profit uktrader (Ilias Mou) 50 52.5 47 35.09 17.59 (-£32.41) @FootySuperTips (James Prosser) 50 54.5 47.37 32.37 28 (-£22) Pinchbet (Chris) 50 60.75 45.75 50.75 35.75 (-£32.41)

£10 on Tottenham Asian Handicap -1 against Burnley (refund if Tottenham win with exactly one goal) with bet365 to return £20.00

Tottenham Hotspur seem to be moving in the wrong direction since Jose Mourinho took charge a little over a year ago. Sack talks are starting to emerge and he needs to get his team on a winning streak in the Premier League if he wants to stay in charge. Dele Alli finally looks to be back to some kind of form and he can be an important player in Spurs fight for a place in Europe next season.

Burnley did not look good in their home game against bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, despite the visitors being down to 10 men after only 30 minutes. They really should have lost that game and if they put up another performance like on Sunday, they will struggle mightily.

£5 on a treble consisting of Leeds over 1.5 team goals, Under 2.5 goals in Newcastle v Wolves and Both teams to score in Leicester v Arsenal with bet365 to return £25.90

We will finish off with an interesting treble and hope this can get us back into the black. Separately they all should be likely to hit and with a little luck we can walk away with a nice profit.

£10 on Leeds v Aston Villa Over 3.0 Goal Line at 2.01 with bet365 to return £20.10

Some awful luck last week, including an early card for Atalanta, and hoping for better this week. Leeds are a difficult team to get right but in the last two weeks but having suffered from the loss of the influential Phillips against Arsenal, Bielsa's team looked much better against both Wolves and Southampton.

They remain at risk of being exposed by set pieces, and this should be an open game with or without Grealish. The over 3 goal line means we get a refund if it finishes on exactly 3 goals, and win if there are 4 or more.

£5 on Brighton to beat West Brom at 19/20 with bet365 to return £9.75

£2 on Brighton to win 1-0 at 6/1 with bet365 to return £14

I thought Brighton may struggle without Solly March - in steps Dan Burn and up steps Veltman, who has been magnificent. and with Lamptey returning he suddenly has options at the back. Both of these teams struggle badly to finish chances and I'm not expecting a high scoring game here.

Despite the loss on Monday, Brighton showed their creative side and their defensive record was never in question; they have conceded just two goals in their last four away games, despite playing Manchester City, Leeds and Liverpool. This could well be a tense game, especially if there is no early goal, given the need for West Brom to win it.

£3 Accumulator on Over 2.5 Goals in Leeds v Aston Villa, Brighton Draw No Bet, Watford win and Cardiff City win at 13.73/1 with bet365 returns £44.19

Odds are reduced to 9.8/1 if Brighton draw

Taking a (slight) Hail Mary for the last week of the competition. Two safer versions of the main bets for this week plus two bets from the Championship. Watford have won their last three games and face a stumbling Bournemouth who have just fallen out of the playoff places and have won just two of their last five home games in the league. Middlesbrough have fared even worse at home - four losses in their last five at home - and Mick McCarthy has put something in Cardiff's cornflakes. They have won all of their six February games and can keep the form going here today.

£14 on Harry Kane to score a brace | £3.59 Harry Kane to score a hat-trick returns up to £150 with Grosvenor Sport



Spurs were very unlucky against West Ham last time out, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat - the result itself doesn’t really tell the whole story! Spurs were completely dominant, enjoying 70% possession with over 20 attempts, 300 more passes than the Hammers and 50 more attacks in the final third. Harry Kane contributed 20% of all Spurs chances and made a great impression.



Jose Mourinho’s position coming under intense scrutiny and rightly so after suffering five defeats in the last six games. The Europa League seems to be Jose’s survival medicine and yet again his team managed to win in an emphatic style (4-0) against Wolfsburg. He will be looking to produce another magical performance in the Premier League and with Harry Kane fully rested - and playing with an in-form Gareth Bale and Dele Alli - the floodgates could be about to open.



The Clarets are coming into this game after a goalless draw against West Brom dropping more points and just six points above relegation. Burnley are missing five players including their Kiwi top striker, Chris Wood, and without him, Sean Dyche will be asking Jose to bring him a bottle of Portuguese wine for company.



On their head to head encounters, you have to go 11 years back for when the Clarets tasted their only victory against Spurs 4-2. Spurs' record at home is strong, having lost once and just six. The most popular scoreline between these two is 5-0 (25% when Spurs hosting Burnley) and Kane enjoy playing against Burnley having scored six goals in his last five games including a hat-trick back in 2017 and also a brace in December 2019. Kane has waited four years to get a hat-trick and against Burnley the odds are in favour.



Grosvenor Sport has priced Kane Hat-trick at a massive 20/1 and I can’t ignore and if you are a new customer they double the odds!



We will get on two separate bets here:



£3.59 Harry Kane hat-trick @ 20/1 returns £75.39



£14.00 Harry Kane to score a brace @ 24/5 returns £81.20



