Full Premier League live stream schedule – every game on BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon
There are 92 games left to play in the Premier League - and many of them are free to watch
After three months, plenty of isolated training and a lot of discussion, the Premier League is officially back to work - just like many of us up and down the country.
There are 92 games left to go. That's the matches that League Cup finalists Manchester City and Aston Villa had to postpone in early March, thanks to a trip to Wembley - against Arsenal and Sheffield United, respectively - plus the final nine rounds of fixtures for each Premier League club.
On top of that, there are other trips to Wembley to consider. The FA Cup is down to its last eight teams: the oldest cup competition on Earth will recommence too, with the final pencilled in for August 1. As you can imagine, this will be the latest in the year that the FA Cup final has ever taken place, in its long and illustrious history.
So with a summer of football to enjoy - and not quite the football we thought we'd be enjoying during Summer 2020 - let's run through all the matches we have to look forward to.
Full Premier League fixture schedule
Wednesday 17 June
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports
Manchester City vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports
Friday 19 June
Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports
Tottenham vs Manchester United - 8pm, Sky Sports
Saturday 20 June
Watford vs Leicester - 12.30pm, BT Sport
Brighton vs Arsenal - 3pm, BT Sport
West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 7.45pm, BBC
Sunday 21 June
Newcastle vs Sheffield United - 2pm, Sky Sports
Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports
Monday 22 June
Manchester City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports
Tuesday, June 23
Leicester vs Brighton 6pm – Sky Sports
Tottenham vs West Ham 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Wednesday, June 24
Manchester United vs Sheffield United 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Newcastle vs Aston Villa 6pm – BT Sport
Norwich vs Everton 6pm – BBC
Wolves vs Bournemouth 6pm – BT Sport
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Thursday, June 25
Burnley vs Watford 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Southampton vs Arsenal 6pm – Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Manchester City 8.15pm – BT Sport
Saturday, June 27
Aston Villa vs Wolves 12:30pm – BT Sport
Sunday, June 28
Watford vs Southampton 4.30pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Monday June, 29
Crystal Palace vs Burnley 8pm – Amazon Prime
Tuesday June, 30
Brighton vs Manchester United 8:15pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Wednesday, July 1
Arsenal vs Norwich 6pm – BT Sport
Bournemouth vs Newcastle 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Everton vs Leicester 6pm – Sky Sports
West Ham vs Chelsea 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Thursday, July 2
Sheffield United vs Tottenham 6pm – Sky Sports
Manchester City vs Liverpool 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Saturday, July 4
Norwich vs Brighton 12.30pm – BT Sport
Leicester vs Crystal Palace 3pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Man United vs Bournemouth 3pm – BT Sport
Wolves vs Arsenal 5.30pm – Sky Sports
Chelsea vs Watford 8pm – Sky Sports
Sunday, July 5
Burnley vs Sheffield Utd 12pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Newcastle vs West Ham 2pm – Sky Sports
Liverpool vs Aston Villa 4.30pm – Sky Sports
Southampton vs Man City 7pm – BBC
Monday, July 6
Tottenham vs Everton 8pm – Sky Sports
Tuesday, July 7
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea 6pm – Sky Sports
Watford vs Norwich 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Arsenal vs Leicester 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Wednesday, July 8
Man City vs Newcastle 6pm – BT Sport
Sheff Utd vs Wolves 6pm – Sky Sports
West Ham vs Burnley 6pm – BT Sport
Brighton vs Liverpool 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Thursday, July 9
Bournemouth vs Tottenham 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Everton vs Southampton 6pm – Amazon Prime
Aston Villa vs Man United 8.15pm – Sky Sports
Saturday, July 11
Norwich vs West Ham 12.30pm – BT Sport
Watford vs Newcastle 12.30pm – Amazon Prime
Liverpool vs Burnley 3pm – BT Sport
Sheffield United vs Chelsea 5.30pm – Sky Sports
Brighton vs Man City 8pm – Sky Sports
Sunday, July 12
Wolves vs Everton 12pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 2pm – Sky Sports
Tottenham vs Arsenal 4.30pm – Sky Sports
Bournemouth vs Leicester 7pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
Monday, July 13
Man United vs Southampton 8pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview
FA Cup fixture schedule
Saturday 27 June
Sheffield United vs Arsenal - 5pm, BT Sport
Norwich vs Manchester United - 8.15pm BBC
Sunday 28 June
Leicester vs Chelsea - 2.30pm, BT Sport
Newcastle vs Manchester City - 4pm, BBC
Saturday 18 July
Semi-final 1 - opponents, time and channel TBC
Saturday 19 July
Semi-final 2 - opponents, time and channel TBC
Saturday 1 August
Final - opponents and time TBC, BT Sport and BBC
