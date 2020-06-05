Full Premier League live stream schedule – every game on BBC, Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon

After three months, plenty of isolated training and a lot of discussion, the Premier League is officially back to work - just like many of us up and down the country.

There are 92 games left to go. That's the matches that League Cup finalists Manchester City and Aston Villa had to postpone in early March, thanks to a trip to Wembley - against Arsenal and Sheffield United, respectively - plus the final nine rounds of fixtures for each Premier League club.

On top of that, there are other trips to Wembley to consider. The FA Cup is down to its last eight teams: the oldest cup competition on Earth will recommence too, with the final pencilled in for August 1. As you can imagine, this will be the latest in the year that the FA Cup final has ever taken place, in its long and illustrious history.

So with a summer of football to enjoy - and not quite the football we thought we'd be enjoying during Summer 2020 - let's run through all the matches we have to look forward to.

Full Premier League fixture schedule

CATCH IT ALL (Image credit: PA) GUIDE Free Premier League live streams: How to watch every game for the rest of the season

Wednesday 17 June

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports

Manchester City vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Friday 19 June

Norwich vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Manchester United - 8pm, Sky Sports

Saturday 20 June

Watford vs Leicester - 12.30pm, BT Sport

Brighton vs Arsenal - 3pm, BT Sport

West Ham vs Wolves - 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - 7.45pm, BBC

Sunday 21 June

Newcastle vs Sheffield United - 2pm, Sky Sports

Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Everton vs Liverpool - 7pm, Sky Sports

Monday 22 June

Manchester City vs Burnley - 8pm, Sky Sports

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester vs Brighton 6pm – Sky Sports

Tottenham vs West Ham 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United vs Sheffield United 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Newcastle vs Aston Villa 6pm – BT Sport

Norwich vs Everton 6pm – BBC

Wolves vs Bournemouth 6pm – BT Sport

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Thursday, June 25

Burnley vs Watford 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Southampton vs Arsenal 6pm – Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester City 8.15pm – BT Sport

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa vs Wolves 12:30pm – BT Sport

Sunday, June 28

Watford vs Southampton 4.30pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Monday June, 29

Crystal Palace vs Burnley 8pm – Amazon Prime

Tuesday June, 30

Brighton vs Manchester United 8:15pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Wednesday, July 1

Arsenal vs Norwich 6pm – BT Sport

Bournemouth vs Newcastle 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Everton vs Leicester 6pm – Sky Sports

West Ham vs Chelsea 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United vs Tottenham 6pm – Sky Sports

Manchester City vs Liverpool 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Saturday, July 4

Norwich vs Brighton 12.30pm – BT Sport

Leicester vs Crystal Palace 3pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Man United vs Bournemouth 3pm – BT Sport

Wolves vs Arsenal 5.30pm – Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Watford 8pm – Sky Sports

Sunday, July 5

Burnley vs Sheffield Utd 12pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Newcastle vs West Ham 2pm – Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Aston Villa 4.30pm – Sky Sports

Southampton vs Man City 7pm – BBC

Monday, July 6

Tottenham vs Everton 8pm – Sky Sports

Tuesday, July 7

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea 6pm – Sky Sports

Watford vs Norwich 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Arsenal vs Leicester 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Wednesday, July 8

Man City vs Newcastle 6pm – BT Sport

Sheff Utd vs Wolves 6pm – Sky Sports

West Ham vs Burnley 6pm – BT Sport

Brighton vs Liverpool 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Thursday, July 9

Bournemouth vs Tottenham 6pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Everton vs Southampton 6pm – Amazon Prime

Aston Villa vs Man United 8.15pm – Sky Sports

Saturday, July 11

Norwich vs West Ham 12.30pm – BT Sport

Watford vs Newcastle 12.30pm – Amazon Prime

Liverpool vs Burnley 3pm – BT Sport

Sheffield United vs Chelsea 5.30pm – Sky Sports

Brighton vs Man City 8pm – Sky Sports

Sunday, July 12

Wolves vs Everton 12pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace 2pm – Sky Sports

Tottenham vs Arsenal 4.30pm – Sky Sports

Bournemouth vs Leicester 7pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Monday, July 13

Man United vs Southampton 8pm – Sky Sports / Pick on Freeview

Tuesday 23 June

Southampton vs Arsenal - 6pm, Sky Sports

Tottenham vs West Ham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday 24 June

Manchester United vs Sheffield United - 6pm, Sky Sports

Newcastle vs Aston Villa - 6pm, BT Sport

Norwich vs Everton - 6pm, BBC

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thursday 25 June

Burnley vs Watford - 6pm, Sky Sports

Leicester vs Brighton - 6pm, Sky Sports

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wolves vs Bournemouth - 8.15pm, BT Sport

Sunday 28 June

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 12pm, BT Sport

Watford vs Southampton - 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Monday 29 June

Crystal Palace vs Burnley - 8pm, Amazon

Tuesday 30 June

Brighton vs Manchester United - 6pm, Sky Sports

Sheffield United vs Tottenham - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 July

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - 6pm, Sky Sports

Everton vs Leicester - 6pm, Sky Sports

West Ham vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thursday 2 July

Arsenal vs Norwich - 6pm, BT Sport

Manchester City vs Liverpool - 8.15pm, Sky Sports

FA Cup fixture schedule

(Image credit: PA Images)

Saturday 27 June

Sheffield United vs Arsenal - 5pm, BT Sport

Norwich vs Manchester United - 8.15pm BBC

Sunday 28 June

Leicester vs Chelsea - 2.30pm, BT Sport

Newcastle vs Manchester City - 4pm, BBC

Saturday 18 July

Semi-final 1 - opponents, time and channel TBC

Saturday 19 July

Semi-final 2 - opponents, time and channel TBC

Saturday 1 August

Final - opponents and time TBC, BT Sport and BBC

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

RANKED! England’s best tournament performances since Euro 96

LIST The 100 greatest football managers of all time

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world