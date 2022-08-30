Leeds United vs Everton live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leeds United vs Everton live stream, Tuesday 30 August, 7.30pm

Everton will be looking to register their first victory of the Premier League season when they take on Leeds on Tuesday.

The Toffees began the campaign with back-to-back defeats by Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Aston Villa (opens in new tab), with a failure to find the net in either match. They have shown some resolve and grit since then, though, drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) and Brentford (opens in new tab). Yet it is clear that Everton (opens in new tab) could be in for another tricky season, with scoring goals set to be their main issue.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was in and out of the treatment room throughout 2021/22, and he will not be back in action for another couple of weeks at best. Everton are hugely reliant on the England international having sold Richarlison this summer. They are desperate to keep hold of Anthony Gordon, but Chelsea could test their resolve further in the coming days.

Leeds (opens in new tab) suffered their first defeat of the season at the weekend, going down 1-0 to Brighton (opens in new tab). Jesse Marsch will be delighted with how his team have started the season, though, and their performance in the recent 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Elland Road indicates that Everton could be in for a tough evening on Tuesday.

Leeds will have to make do without Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper, but Patrick Bamford could be involved in some capacity after recovering from an abductor injury. Marsch hinted in his pre-match press conference that he could make changes for the visit of Everton, with the games already coming thick and fast.

Calvert-Lewin is not Everton's only absentee for this contest: Frank Lampard will also have to find alternatives to Andre Gomes, Andros Townsend, Mason Holgate, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina. Michael Keane will replace Holgate in the XI, but Everton will probably otherwise stick with the same team that played at Brentford.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 30 August and is being shown on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com