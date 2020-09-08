Quiz! Can you name every Premier League side's most-played XI last season?
We've picked every club's most-used formation - fill the blanks with who most often played where last season
14 minutes on the clock, 220 players to guess - that's 11 per club, obviously.
And so this weekend, in the immortal words of one Stevie G - we go again.
In the past 12 months, a lot has changed in the Premier League football - not least three clubs who were added to the pack in July. But this quiz isn't about what's new. It's about what's been consistent over the 2019-20 season.
We've found out every club's most-used formation during last campaign (thanks to Arsenal, it wasn't easy). All we're looking for is the most-used players that fit that formation.
So if a team played 10 midfielders more than any other players in their team last season? No - we haven't crowbarred them all into the team. You're actually going to have to know who plays where for this one...
