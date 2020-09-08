Quiz! Can you name every Premier League side's most-played XI last season?

14 minutes on the clock, 220 players to guess - that's 11 per club, obviously.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! How many of Chelsea's 50 biggest transfers can you name?

And so this weekend, in the immortal words of one Stevie G - we go again.

In the past 12 months, a lot has changed in the Premier League football - not least three clubs who were added to the pack in July. But this quiz isn't about what's new. It's about what's been consistent over the 2019-20 season.

We've found out every club's most-used formation during last campaign (thanks to Arsenal, it wasn't easy). All we're looking for is the most-used players that fit that formation.

So if a team played 10 midfielders more than any other players in their team last season? No - we haven't crowbarred them all into the team. You're actually going to have to know who plays where for this one...

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

NEW ENGLAND SHIRTS The Three Lions go retro with new 2020 home and away kits

IN THE MAG Season Preview 2020/21! EVERY team rated in our 196-page summer special

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world