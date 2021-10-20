Quiz! Can you name the most valuable players in the Champions League and Europa League?

Eight minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from FA Cup final 2005?

Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!

It's often said that at the top table of football sits an elite cabal of clubs - and that it's wickedly difficult to even get close to that level of superiority.

But looking through the 25 most valuable players in the Europa League - according to Transfermarkt - you'll notice most of them are from the same few clubs. The difference of course between the Europa and the Champions League? The ceiling.

The quality of the Europa League is no doubt improving, with world-class players on show in Europe's second-tier competition. One wonders though how many of the stars in that column are going to join those in the other column in the following years, though...

Today, we'd like you to tell us who those stars are. Can you guess these 50 players?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?

Quiz! Can you name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2019?

Quiz! Can you name every men's national football team in the world?