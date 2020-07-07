12 minutes on the clock, 53 players to guess.

Brazilian footballers don't always translate well in England.

For years, Manchester United had bad luck with samba stars, while Arsenal's only real triumphs were with hard-working midfielders rather than the flashy Ronaldinho-types. The less said about Manchester City's early forays, the better.

These days though, Brazilians light up the Premier League - particularly at Liverpool. 53 players have got their names on scoresheets since 1992/93, and we'd like you to name as many as you can in the 12 minutes provided.

Just so you're aware, the clubs listed are those with which the player scored a top-flight goal, so not all of their Premier League clubs will be listed (if applicable).

