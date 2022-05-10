Manchester United report: Club make big transfer decision that could involve Paulo Dybala AND Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United have instructed agents to find them the best free agents as they prepare for a summer rebuild.

This has been a disastrous season for the Red Devils, who could finish as low as seventh in the Premier League.

Runners-up to Manchester City last term, United have crashed and burned this time around despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane last summer.

Several players are expected to depart Old Trafford this summer, including soon-to-be free agents Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Other players could leave the club for a fee, with the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles and even Marcus Rashford linked with moves elsewhere.

United will therefore need to be active in the transfer window as they look to build a squad capable of finishing in the top four next season.

According to The Sun, the club have informed various agents that they are on the lookout for players who will be available for free this summer.

That does not necessarily mean United will not spend money in the coming months, but they are looking to find value in the market.

There are numerous high-profile players who will be out of contract in June 30, including some who have been linked with United in the past.

Paulo Dybala, a target for the Red Devils three years ago, will not be playing for Juventus next term.

Ousmane Dembele, another player who United have considered in the past, looks set to leave Barcelona at the end of the campaign.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie will also be available on a free, but the Ivory Coast international has already agreed to join Barcelona.

United do not return to Premier League action until the final day of the campaign when they visit Crystal Palace.