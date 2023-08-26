Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream and match preview, Sunday 27 August, 2pm BST

Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream and match preview

Looking for a Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream? We've got you covered. Aston Villa vs Burnley is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Aston Villa are looking to build on their 4-0 victory against Everton last weekend with another strong performance against Burnley, especially after their opening day shellacking at the hands of Newcastle.

Last week proved their resolve and character, though, and Unai Emery has got his side playing measured football ready to compete in Europe this season. Indeed, a 5-0 win against Hibs in mid-week during Europa Conference League qualifying highlights the influence Emery has had.

Burnley, meanwhile, had a week off last week, with Luton's Kenilworth Road not ready for Premier League football yet. Vincent Kompany's men were given the impossible task of stopping Manchester City on opening day, but the Belgian will demand his players step up at Villa Park on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Aston Villa are without key players for this match, with Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia set to be out for extended periods of time after recently suffering knee injuries. Jacob Ramsey, Leander Dendoncker, Phillippe Coutinho and Alex Moreno will all miss this game, too.

Anass Zaroury misses this game for Burnley after being sent off in their opening game against Manchester City, while Michael Obafemi is also unavailable after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Form

Aston Villa: LW

Burnley: L

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Burnley. His assistants will be Ian Hussin and Derek Eaton, with Anthony Taylor the fourth official. Darren Bond is the VAR, with Scott Ledger the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Burnley will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, which has a capacity of 42,460.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Burnley kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 27 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.