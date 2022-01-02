Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Sunday 2 January, 2pm GMT

Brighton will be looking to build on Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea when they take on Everton this weekend.

The Seagulls ended an 11-match winless run on Boxing Day, as they registered a much-needed 2-0 victory over Brentford. They then followed that up with a creditable 1-1 draw against Chelsea, with Danny Welbeck cancelling out Romelu Lukaku’s opener in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

The equaliser might have come late in the day, but Brighton were good value for the point. They kept Chelsea at arm’s length for much of the match, and while Thomas Tuchel bemoaned the fact his side were missing some key players, Brighton were also without some of their regular starters. The draw at Stamford Bridge meant the Seagulls headed into the New Year in the top half of the table, and they will hope to stay there by overcoming Everton.

Rafa Benitez’s men have not played since their own 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the middle of last month. Everton were forced to field a severely under-strength team on that occasion, and they subsequently had two matches called off after fulfilling the Premier League’s postponement criteria. Benitez could face the heat again unless results improve quickly, though: Everton have won just one of their last 11 games in the top flight.

The Toffees will have to make do without Richarlison, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend, while Tom Davies and Solomon Rondon are both doubts. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in line to feature after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but Lucas Digne is unlikely to make his return to the fold.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Lewis Dunk, Jeremy Sarmiento, Leandro Trossard, Jurgen Locadia and Jason Steele, but there is a chance that Shane Duffy will be back in the matchday squad.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 2 January. See below for international broadcast options.

