Everton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League opening weekend from anywhere in the world

Everton vs Chelsea live stream, Saturday 6 August, 5:30pm BST, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Ultra HD

The first Saturday evening kick-off of the new Premier League campaign comes from Goodison Park, where Everton (opens in new tab) boss Frank Lampard faces former club Chelsea (opens in new tab).

Last season was one to forget for the Toffees, who came far closer to relegation than they ever really should have. Lampard ultimately steered them to survival – extending their enduring top-flight stay into a 69th campaign – but not everyone is convinced that they’ll enjoy a more comfortable 2022-23.

Everton haven’t lost on the opening weekend of the season since 2011 – and getting up and running with a second straight win over the Blues (Richarlison, who’s since joined Tottenham (opens in new tab), scored the only goal of the game at Goodison in April) might cause a few of the doubters to doubt themselves.

As for Chelsea, they come into 2022-23 under new ownership following Todd Boehly and co’s takeover. The five-time Premier League champions have had a strong summer transfer window, but can they bridge the gap to dominant duo Manchester City (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab)?

Well, Thomas Tuchel has tried to temper expectations. Speaking to the media ahead of this game, the German said (opens in new tab): “I don’t want to lower our ambitions. I struggle also a little bit to put the pressure on us and say, ‘Yes we can [win the title]’ because I believe we are a clin in transition still.”

Team news

James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil are set to make their Everton bows – but Lampard will be without Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend through injury, as well as the suspended Salomon Rondon.

The visitors, look set to hand debuts to Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling – while Marc Cucurella completed his big-money move from Brighton (opens in new tab) on Friday and was registered in time to play in this one. Timo Werner is doubtful with a hamstring issue, but skipper Cesar Azpilicueta now looks set to stay at Chelsea and should start.

Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 6 August, and UK viewers can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

