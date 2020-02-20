Quiz! Can you name the clubs who played in the first-ever Premier League season in 1992?

Five minutes on the clock, 22 clubs to guess. Because no, the Premier League hasn't always consisted of 20 clubs.

Football looked very, very different 28 years ago.

Arsene Wenger was managing Monaco and eyeing a move to sign Jurgen Klinsmann. Cristiano Ronaldo was just seven years old, presumably running 5km a day and practising stepovers every waking minute.

It was a time of VHS, not VAR. The Barcelona Olympics, not Barcelona emergency signings. John Major, not major UEFA bans for Man City.

And, on this day in 1992, the Premier League was formed.

It was a day that would change English football forever. But unlike the MLS, we have relegation over here, and the teams who competed in the inaugural Premier League season are not the same as those that feature in the league today.

So cast your minds back - if you're too young, who are the sides that your dad has bleated on about standing at the terraces of?

You've got five minutes - there's no time to waste!

