Quiz! Can you name the top 30 scorers of 2022?

30 players to guess, five minutes on the clock.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's record signing?

Who else is still writing the date as 2022? We're still just in January, after all.

Last year was a big 'un all right – the World Cup might have been your defining memory but when it came to club football, there were some big hitters, too.

We've trawled back for the top scorers in Europe's top 10 leagues – that's right, 10 – and added the goals scored not just from domestic leagues but the national cup/s and European competition.

So who defined the past 12 months?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?