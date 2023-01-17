Quiz! Can you name the top 30 scorers of 2022?
We're still only in January – let's look back at the stars who lit up last year
30 players to guess, five minutes on the clock.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's record signing?
Who else is still writing the date as 2022? We're still just in January, after all.
Last year was a big 'un all right – the World Cup might have been your defining memory but when it came to club football, there were some big hitters, too.
We've trawled back for the top scorers in Europe's top 10 leagues – that's right, 10 – and added the goals scored not just from domestic leagues but the national cup/s and European competition.
So who defined the past 12 months?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?
Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.