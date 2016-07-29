Interactive: Who's won the most trophies in FourFourTwo's 50 Best Managers in the World 2016?
By Joe Brewin
We've revealed our full 50 throughout the week – but who's got what to show for their career work so far? It's no wonder one bloke in particular is so confident in himself...
There are many elements to consider when picking a list of the world's greatest gaffers, but when it all boils down to it they're judged on one thing: silverware. Shiny, lovely silverware.
We've put our chosen 50 into the interactive chart below, so you can see exactly who's lifted what in their managerial lifetimes. Jose, this one's for you (go on, just click 'Total' for a chuckle).
Have a play around, then take our quiz to see if you can match the manager with their trophy haul.
Managerial trophies by type
Create column charts
50-46 • 45-41 • 40-36 • 35-31 • 30-26 • 25-21 • 20 • 19 • 18 • 17 • 16 • 15 • 14 • 13 • 12 • 11 • 10 • 9 • 8 • 7 • 6 • 5 • 4 • 3 • 2 • 1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.