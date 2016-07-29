Interactive: Who's won the most trophies in FourFourTwo's 50 Best Managers in the World 2016?

There are many elements to consider when picking a list of the world's greatest gaffers, but when it all boils down to it they're judged on one thing: silverware. Shiny, lovely silverware.

We've put our chosen 50 into the interactive chart below, so you can see exactly who's lifted what in their managerial lifetimes. Jose, this one's for you (go on, just click 'Total' for a chuckle).

Have a play around, then take our quiz to see if you can match the manager with their trophy haul.

Managerial trophies by type

Create column charts

50-46 • 45-41 • 40-36 • 35-31 • 30-26 • 25-21 • 20 • 19 • 18 • 17 • 16 • 15 • 14 • 13 • 12 • 11 • 10 • 9 • 8 • 7 • 6 • 5 • 4 • 3 • 2 • 1

FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Managers in the World 2016