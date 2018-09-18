Quiz! Can you name the all-time top Champions League scorers from these 50 countries?

We’re going to go out on a limb and say that most of you will get the top two players on this list. Frankly, nobody comes close to the Portuguese flexer and his diminutive Argentine pal when it comes to banging home goals in the Champions League since its 1992 rebrand.

As you go down the list it gets trickier, of course. But it’s a sign of the modern diversity of the competition that so many countries are represented here (and this isn't even every nationality to score!).

Take the Brazilian, English and Cameroonian players leading the scoring charts for their countries on 30 goals apiece. That’s three different continents right there – and three players we’d happily see as a front line.

Ten minutes are on the clock and each player’s Champions League goal total (to the end of the 2017/18), plus the clubs they’ve scored for in the competition are below. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some pals while you’re at it.

