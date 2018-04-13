Quiz! Can you name the top three finishers for the European Golden Shoe award since 1996/97?

Why have we started in 1996/97 you ask, banging your golden fist down on your golden knee? Well, that was the season that the European Golden Shoe – the award that’s given to Europe’s top league goalscorer – took on its modern form.

From this point, the goals were weighed so that they count for less if you banged them in an inferior league (according to the UEFA coefficient list). Basically so that they could stop giving the award to some Scottish Premiership predator and start giving it to a player who hadn’t bundled in hat-tricks against Kilmarnock and Motherwell to get there.

That said, even with that disadvantage, two players from Scotland’s top tier did brilliantly enough to feature in the below, along with players from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and of course Sunderland.

Two footballers have dominated proceedings in recent years and we’d be very worried if you can’t name them. But some of the prolific poachers of the past are far trickier to get.

We’ve put 10 minutes on the clock and the top three players by season are below (some seasons have extra an extra player or two, due to joint standings). Let us know how you get on via Twitter @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends to see if they can match your gold standard.

*Lower goal value due to league coefficient

