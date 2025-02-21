Is Arsenal v West Ham on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League clash

Last time out between these two sides at the Emirates

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham to see if the Gunners can extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 16 games when they welcome the Hammers to the Emirates on Saturday. This guide explains how to watch Arsenal vs West Ham online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Arsenal vs West Ham? Saturday February 22, 2025

• What time does Arsenal vs West Ham kick off? 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Where is Arsenal vs West Ham? Emirates Stadium, London

• Where can I watch Arsenal vs West Ham? Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

Can I watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the UK?

There is no television or streaming coverage of Arsneal vs West Ham in the UK. That's because it's being played during the 3pm blackout, a time when no games can be broadcast under the law to protect stadium attendances.

Most other countries in the world, however, do have broadcast options - just not in the country where the game's taking place. If you're visiting the UK, you can use a VPN to access the streaming services you use back home – more on that below.

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham in the US

In the US, you can watch Arsenal vs West Ham on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs West Ham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Arsenal vs West Ham streams globally

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport