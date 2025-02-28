Watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City: Free UK coverage among streaming & TV options for Friday night FA Cup clash
Both sides have made it to FA Cup finals in the 21st century, but neither of them have laid hands on the trophy for decades
Watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City in a Friday night fixtures in the fifth round of the FA Cup, with broadcast options around the world including free coverage in the UK.
Premier League side Aston Villa have struggled for consistency this season and sit a disappointing 10th in the table, but remain in with a shout of a trip to Wembley as they make their way through the FA Cup.
• Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
• Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET
• Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
• Free Stream: ITVX (UK)
• Other streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)
The seven-time winners overcame top-flight opposition in both the third and fourth rounds to get to this point, with West Ham and Tottenham both going away from Villa Park with 2-1 defeats in their hands after meeting Unai Emery's side.
Cardiff are meanwhile fighting to stay in the Championship and sit just six points clear of the relegation zone - but that is a vast improvement on having been in the bottom three at the turn of the new year.
Omer Riza oversaw victories over fellow second-tier sides in the earlier rounds, dumping out Sheffield United and Stoke City to set up their trip to Villa Park.
Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City live streams wherever you are in the world.
Watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City for FREE in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City live, in full, and for free on ITV on Friday evening.
The game has been selected for broadcast on the main ITV1 channel on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 19:30 GMT from Villa Park.
Online, there will be a Aston Villa vs Cardiff City free live stream on ITVX.
Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual ITV stream by using a VPN - more on that below.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City from anywhere
Out of the country on Friday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
Watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City streams globally
Watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City in the US
In the US, you can watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform
ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the fifth round available to stream live.
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City in Canada?
Canadians can watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Aston Villa vs Cardiff City on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.
For more information on global broadcasters for English football/soccer, check out our guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
Aston Villa vs Cardiff City: Routes to the FA Cup fifth round
Aston Villa
Third Round: Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham United
Fourth Round: Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Cardiff City
Third Round: Sheffield United 0-1 Cardiff City
Fourth Round: Stoke City 3-3 Cardiff City (2-4 on penalties)
Aston Villa vs Cardiff City: FA Cup history
Aston Villa
7-time winners: (1887, 1895, 1897, 1905, 1913, 1920, 1957)
Cardiff City
1-time winners: (1927)
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
