West Ham United v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

West Ham United v Chelsea live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 4 December, 12.30pm

Chelsea can temporarily move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table by beating West Ham in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side were made to work hard for their victory in the midweek round of fixtures. Goals from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech either side of half-time brought the Blues a 2-1 win over Watford. That was an important result for Chelsea on the same night that Liverpool and Manchester City also emerged triumphant.

Chelsea have now gone eight games unbeaten in the Premier League, and Tuchel will be pleased with his team's reaction to the rare occasions on which they have dropped points this term. The Blues followed up a 1-1 draw with Burnley by beating Leicester 3-0. They were held to another 1-1 draw by Manchester United last weekend, then immediately returned to winning ways at Vicarage Road.

Chelsea's defensive solidity has been particularly impressive. They have conceded only six goals in their first 14 matches; maintaining that rate for the remainder of the campaign would see them finish with a measly 16 goals against.

West Ham looked set to register their first victory in three games last time out, only to be denied by Neal Maupay's stunning late equaliser. The Hammers remain in fourth place after that 1-1 draw with Brighton, but they are unlikely to still be in the Champions League spots at the end of the weekend unless they win here.

David Moyes will have to make do without Angelo Obgonna once more, but Aaron Cresswell could be passed fit to play.

Chelsea will be unable to call upon the services of N'Golo Kante, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic, but Reece James is expected to return to the fold after a knock to the ankle.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 December, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

