BREAKING NEWS: Southampton sack Pellegrino amid dismal run

Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino following a dismal run of form that has put the Saints firmly in the relegation mire.

An abject display in a 3-0 defeat to relegation rivals Newcastle United proved the final straw, that result making it just one win in their last 17 Premier League games for Southampton.

They are only a point above third-bottom Crystal Palace with eight games to play, their next game an FA Cup quarter-final with League One Wigan Athletic before a crucial trip to 16th-placed West Ham.