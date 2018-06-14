Emery out to end Arsenal's Man City hoodoo - Premier League opening weekend in Opta facts

The 2018-19 Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday, with the visit of champions Manchester City to Arsenal the headline act of the opening weekend.

Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham travel to Newcastle United, Liverpool host Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham, last season's runners-up Manchester United face Leicester at home and Chelsea travel to Huddersfield Town.

Championship winners Wolves will face Everton at home, Cardiff City will travel to Bournemouth and Fulham will welcome Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage.

Here, with the help of Opta, we look at two facts for each of the opening-day fixtures.

- Unai Emery has won none of his 10 meetings with Pep Guardiola in all competitions as a manager (all with Valencia v Barcelona), drawing four and losing six.

Bournemouth v Cardiff City

- This will be the first top-flight meeting between these two sides.

- Bournemouth have lost just one of their last eight league clashes with Cardiff (W4 D3), with their last meeting coming in March 2015 in the Championship (1-1).

Arsenal v Manchester City

- Arsenal are without a victory in their last five league meetings with Manchester City (D2 L3), and have won just two of their last 12 against the Citizens (D5 L5).

- At Emirates Stadium, the Gunners have enjoyed just one win in their last six league clashes with City (D3 L2), a 2-1 victory in December 2015.

Fulham v Crystal Palace

- This will be the fifth Premier League meeting between Fulham and Crystal Palace, with the Cottagers losing just the first of those games, 2-0 away in October 2004 (W2 D1).

- Overall in league meetings, Fulham have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games against the Eagles, winning five and drawing two.

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

- Huddersfield are without a win in their last eight league meetings with Chelsea, (D3 L5), with their last league victory over the Blues coming in March 1963, via a 2-1 away win in the old Division Two.

- At home, the Terriers have lost each of their last four league matches with Chelsea; they have never lost five in a row on home soil in the league against a single opponent.

Liverpool v West Ham

- Liverpool have won each of their last three league games against West Ham, scoring four goals in each of those victories; they have never scored at least four goals in four consecutive top-flight games against a single opponent.

- Against no other side have the Hammers lost more top-flight games than against Liverpool (61, level with Everton).

Manchester United v Leicester City

- Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games against Leicester, winning four and drawing three, and have lost just one of the last 18 (W13 D4).

- At Old Trafford, the Foxes have lost on seven of their last eight visits in the league (D1), scoring a total of just three goals in that period.

Newcastle United v Tottenham

- Newcastle have lost their last two league meetings with Tottenham, failing to score in both those games; they last lost three in a row against Spurs in December 2005 (four consecutive defeats, all without scoring).

- At St. James' Park, the Magpies have lost three of their last four league clashes with Spurs, the sole win coming with a 5-1 triumph on the final day of the 15-16 season.

Southampton v Burnley

- Southampton are without a win in their last three league meetings with Burnley (D1 L2), netting just one goal in total in those games, this after winning both of the previous two (2-0 and 3-1).

- On home soil, Saints have suffered just two defeats in their last 16 league meetings with the Clarets (W8 D6), although one of those losses came last time out at St. Mary's (0-1 in November 2017).

Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion

- This will be just the fifth top-flight meeting between these two sides, with Brighton unbeaten in the last three (W1 D2), after losing the first one, 4-1 in November 1982.

- Last season, the two Premier League meetings between these sides produced just one goal, courtesy of a winner from Pascal Gross at Brighton in December.

Wolves v Everton

- Wolves are without a victory in their last six league clashes with Everton (D4 L2), last tasting victory against the Toffees in May 2004 (2-1 at home).

- Wolves have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three home league meetings with Everton (including two 0-0s), and have scored in just two of their last eight league games at Molineux against the Toffees.