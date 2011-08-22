Fiorentina's Cerci reveals City talks

The 24-year-old caught the eye at the Artemio Franchi after arriving from Serie A rivals Roma last summer, and City boss Roberto Mancini has already declared his interest in the player as he looks to bring in reliable squad cover on the flanks.

Fiorentina were also rumoured to be willing to sell Cerci in spite of his good performances after he fell out with the club’s fans earlier in the season, although last week the club’s sporting director Pantaleo Corvino claimed they had rejected a bid from City for the player.

Now Cerci himself has revealed negotiations have taken place with the Premier League leaders, but insists his preference is to stay in Florence now he has mended his relationship with the Viola fans.

"The negotiations with City exist," he told Fiorentinanews.it.

"But my wish is to remain here considering that I have made peace with the fans."

By Liam Twomey

