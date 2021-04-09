Fulham v Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Fulham v Wolves live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 9 April, 8pm BST

Fulham will be looking to boost their Premier League survival hopes when they host Wolves on Friday night.

Scott Parker’s side suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa last time out. Fulham took the lead at the Villa Park and looked set to climb out of the bottom three with a win, but a late collapse saw them depart the West Midlands empty-handed. They sit three points behind Newcastle going into the weekend, but a win against Wolves would see them leap above the Magpies and into 17th place.

That is all the motivation the Cottagers need, but they must improve on a record that has seen them lose four of their last five matches. Indeed, for all the talk of Fulham having turned a corner in February and March, their form in recent weeks has been poor and Parker will need to dig deep to induce an improvement. Fulham have lost their last three games on their own patch and can scarcely afford to come unstuck again here.

Wolves were also beaten in their last fixture, going 3-2 at home to high-flying West Ham. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side started extremely slowly and found themselves trailing by three goals after 38 minutes, but they could not quite complete a spirited fightback thereafter.

This has been a somewhat underwhelming season for Wolves, who sit 14th after 30 games, but their tally of 35 points should be enough to stay up even if they lose each of their remaining eight outings.

Fulham will be without Marek Rodak and Tom Cairney, but Ademola Lookman is available again. Josh Maja could replace Aleksandar Mitrovic up front for the hosts.

Wolves will have to make do without Jonny Otto, Fernando Marcal and Raul Jimenez, but they hope to have Joao Moutinho ready. Willy Boly will need to be assessed but is considered a doubt.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

