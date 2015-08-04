Gradel agrees Bournemouth return

Premier League new boys Bournemouth have completed the signing of Max Gradel from Saint-Etienne, subject to international clearance.

Gradel returns to Dean Court having previously played for the club on loan in 2007-08.

After agreeing an undisclosed fee for the 27-year-old, Bournemouth have handed Gradel - who becomes Eddie Howe's seventh new signing - a four-year contract.

Ivory Coast forward Gradel netted 17 goals in 31 appearances for Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 last season.