Hangeland calls for Fulham consistency

The Norwegian has been an ever-present in the Fulham defence this season, but has been forced to play alongside eight different defenders.

The 30-year-old would like to see a more settled back-line, insisting the time for experimentation is over as the club strive for consistency.

A 1-0 win over Liverpool on Monday gave Jol some badly-needed breathing space from the bottom three, and Hangeland wants the same back-four to be given time to gel as a defensive unit.

"So far this season there's been a lot of changes in the back four," Hangeland said in the Fulham & Hammersmith Chronicle.

& Hammersmith Chronicle.

"I think I've played every league game, but the other three positions have been changing quite a lot.

"Ideally you would like a back four that's really settled and know each other well. Hopefully we can get that as soon as possible."

The Cottagers' 1-0 over Liverpool came somewhat fortuitously, with Clint Dempsey converting a late rebound after Jay Spearing had been controversially sent off for the Reds.



