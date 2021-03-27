Israel vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the World Cup 2022 qualifiers wherever you are in the world

Israel vs Scotland live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 27th March, 7:45pm GMT

Scotland's World Cup qualifying campaign for 2022 began positively, with John McGinn grabbing an equaliser at home to Austria.

The Scots are feeling confident ahead of the Euros - their first international tournament in 23 years - and with a good result away to Israel, they'll put themselves in a strong position to qualify for a second consecutive competition.

The likes of McGinn, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson are expected to feature, while Che Adams will be hoping for a first start for the Tartan Army. Kevin Nisbet of Hibernian could also win a first cap.

Scotland's preparations for Euro 2020 are just as important, too - this is an opportunity for outsiders to play themselves into Steve Clark's thinking and regulars to cement spots in the first XI ahead of the opening match against Czech Republic.

Israel, meanwhile, will not be at the Euros, though they will see a home game against Scotland as a good opportunity to get points on the board.

Israel lost last time out to Denmark. Though they're not expected to make it through this group, the Blue and Whites will hope to use these home games to their advantage - and will hope Scotland are one of the easier teams to spring a surprise on.

The majority of the Israeli side play their domestic football at home, though goalkeeper Ofir Marciano will surely be offering some tactical advice on the opposition, since he plays for Hibernian.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

