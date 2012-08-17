Jol: Dempsey wants to leave Fulham

Last season's top scorer pulled out of the Cottagers' pre-season tour of Switzerland last month amid speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Jol has now admitted that the 29-year-old is looking to secure a move away from Craven Cottage, and confessed they may have to sell Dempsey before the close of the transfer window.



"If we get the right price for Clint we will sell him. If not, he will stay," Jol told reporters.



"We want to keep him but it's impossible because he wants to go. Clint wants to go to a Champions League club.



"We have money to invest, but only in the right players."



The club have confirmed that Dempsey will not play any part in Fulham’s Premier League opener against Norwich this weekend.