Koke to miss out on Madrid derby

Koke has been left out of the Atletico Madrid squad for the derby with Real Madrid.

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in Atleti's 2-0 win at Eibar last month and has not played since.

Atleti have lost two of the three games Koke has missed and will again be without the Spain international for Real's visit to the Vicente Calderon on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's men are fifth in La Liga, two points behind Real after six games.