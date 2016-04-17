Leicester's 'blood, heart and soul' delight Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri hailed Leicester City's "blood, heart and soul" after Leonardo Ulloa's penalty snatched a last-gasp point for the Premier League leaders against West Ham.

Jamie Vardy had scored and been sent off before West Ham struck twice in the space of three minutes to raise Tottenham's hopes of topping Ranieri's men.

But Carroll conceded a penalty in the last minute of stoppage time, which Ulloa converted to extend Leicester's lead over second-placed Spurs to eight points.

"Fantastic. This is our soul, we play every match with this. Blood, heart and soul and it was magnificent," Ranieri told Sky Sports.

"I said thank you to my players, the fans. We must believe every time and this point is very, very important psychologically.

"After 2-1, to go back in the last minute, is very important."

Though Ranieri conceded Vardy's dismissal "changed all our game", the Italian would not criticise referee Jon Moss' decision to show the England striker a second yellow card for diving after he tumbled under a challenge from Angelo Ogbonna.

"I don't know. I judge my players and not the referee," he added. "The referee watched this, it's okay.

"If some players don't play well or make mistakes, I speak with them and we try to improve the performance, but the referee is not my matter."