Lyon: No bid for goalkeeper Lloris

North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been heavily linked with a move for the France captain.

Spurs were thought to be in pole position to secure the 25-year-old, as new head coach Andre Villas-Boas continues his summer recruitment drive.

However, chairman Jean-Michel Aulas has rejected reports that they have received an offer for Lloris, who is contracted with the French side until 2015, and has set a Monday deadline for interested parties to move for the goalkeeper.

"There is no official offer for Hugo Lloris," the Les Gones supremo told L'Equipe.

"If it is not sorted out on Monday, he will stay and everyone will be happy."