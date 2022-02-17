Manchester United report: Paul Pogba set to stay in the Premier League, but not at Old Trafford

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba may look to join a Premier League rival when his contract expires this summer, instead of moving overseas as many thought he would.

That is according to the Telegraph, who report that Pogba is open to offers this summer, and will listen to those from interested Premier League clubs as well as those abroad. Pogba has refused to sign fresh terms at Old Trafford, with United resigned to losing him on a a free transfer at the end of June.

Interest in Pogba is thought to be high, with PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid just a few of the elite overseas clubs linked with a move for the Frenchman. Yet it is believed Chelsea and Manchester City may also be interested in signing the 28-year-old.

Both clubs boast the wage budget to accommodate a player like Pogba, and are owned by chairman who enjoy the challenge of luring galactico-level players to their clubs. However, should neither Chelsea or City make an offer, it is difficult to see Pogba staying in England.

It is unlikely Jurgen Klopp would find space for Pogba in his highly-disciplined Liverpool midfield trio, while Arsenal and Tottenham surely lack the resources of ambition to lure him to London.

One thing is for sure: Manchester United fans won't be happy should Pogba decide to remain in England beyond the end of the season, if it isn't at Old Trafford.

