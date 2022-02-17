Manchester United report: Paul Pogba set to stay in the Premier League, but not at Old Trafford
By Ed McCambridge published
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba may look to remain in England once his contract expires this summer
Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba may look to join a Premier League rival when his contract expires this summer, instead of moving overseas as many thought he would.
That is according to the Telegraph, who report that Pogba is open to offers this summer, and will listen to those from interested Premier League clubs as well as those abroad. Pogba has refused to sign fresh terms at Old Trafford, with United resigned to losing him on a a free transfer at the end of June.
Interest in Pogba is thought to be high, with PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid just a few of the elite overseas clubs linked with a move for the Frenchman. Yet it is believed Chelsea and Manchester City may also be interested in signing the 28-year-old.
Both clubs boast the wage budget to accommodate a player like Pogba, and are owned by chairman who enjoy the challenge of luring galactico-level players to their clubs. However, should neither Chelsea or City make an offer, it is difficult to see Pogba staying in England.
It is unlikely Jurgen Klopp would find space for Pogba in his highly-disciplined Liverpool midfield trio, while Arsenal and Tottenham surely lack the resources of ambition to lure him to London.
One thing is for sure: Manchester United fans won't be happy should Pogba decide to remain in England beyond the end of the season, if it isn't at Old Trafford.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ed McCambridge is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working for the magazine and website. Ed has been living in Berlin since 2015 and worked as a Bundesliga reporter before joining FFT. Formerly a season ticket holder at AFC Wimbledon, he's now most commonly spotted at local side Union Berlin.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.