Newcastle set to seal Campbell deal

The ex-Tottenham and Arsenal centre-back has been courted by a number of clubs during the close season, with Sunderland and Celtic both said to be interested.

It is also thought that Arsene Wenger had been keen to keep Campbell at Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal are struggling for defensive cover following the departures of William Gallas, Mikael Silvestre and Philippe Senderos

Campbell’s late season form for the Gunners led to talk of a possible England recall ahead of the World Cup.

The 35-year-old started his career at White Hart Lane, before making the controversial switch to the Gunners in 2001.

Five successful years at Arsenal ended in 2006 with a move to Portsmouth, where he won the 2008 FA Cup before returning to Emirates Stadium via a short spell at Notts County last year.

By Ian Woodcock

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook