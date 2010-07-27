Newcastle set to seal Campbell deal
By Gregg Davies
Sol Campbell looks set to join newly-promoted Newcastle United today having arrived in the North East for a medical, according to the BBC website.
The ex-Tottenham and Arsenal centre-back has been courted by a number of clubs during the close season, with Sunderland and Celtic both said to be interested.
It is also thought that Arsene Wenger had been keen to keep Campbell at Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal are struggling for defensive cover following the departures of William Gallas, Mikael Silvestre and Philippe Senderos
Campbell’s late season form for the Gunners led to talk of a possible England recall ahead of the World Cup.
The 35-year-old started his career at White Hart Lane, before making the controversial switch to the Gunners in 2001.
Five successful years at Arsenal ended in 2006 with a move to Portsmouth, where he won the 2008 FA Cup before returning to Emirates Stadium via a short spell at Notts County last year.
By Ian Woodcock
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.