Pogrebnyak keen to extend Fulham stay

The Russia international completed his move to Craven Cottage on an initial six-month loan deal from Bundesliga giants VfB Stuttgart on transfer deadline day in January.

The 28-year-old is enjoying life in his new surroundings, scoring twice in his first two games, and says he is eager to extend his stay with Martin Jol’s men beyond the end of the current campaign.



"I can't complain, things have started very well," the striker told Sports Daily.

"The move was very difficult. I had to think, first because I was relocating my family, and also because I was offered a contract only for six months. Now, of course, I have no regrets.

"I wanted to sign a long-term contract. The club wanted to see how I would adapt in the Premier League, because the German and English championships are very different. The management wanted to play safe."

The former Spartak Moscow trainee also revealed he is determined to aid his new club in their quest for trophies.

"I think I can win something with Fulham. We have a chance to qualify for the Europa League, and in England there are many cups."

