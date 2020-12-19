Rotherham-Derby postponed after Millers report Covid-19 case

Rotherham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby has been postponed after one Millers player tested positive for Covid-19 and other squad members showed symptoms of the virus.

The match, which had been due to take place at the New York Stadium on Saturday, was called off less than 90 minutes before the scheduled 1500 kick-off.

An EFL statement explained: “The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

“A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.”