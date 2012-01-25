Sao Paulo: Henrique switch to QPR still on

Reports earlier this week claimed that the R’s' bid to sign to 20-year-old had fallen through after the striker failed to receive a work permit to play in England.

However, the Brazilian outfit have now claimed the move has to be on a permanent basis for the FA to ratify the deal.

Mark Hughes’ side had been keen to bring him in on an initial 18-month loan deal.

But it now appears any deal has to be permanent if the Premier League new boys are to land the Brazilian startlet, who is valued at around £6 million.

"It was said that he was denied [a transfer] but this is not true, the FA would only authorise the deal if it was permanent," Sao Paulo Vice-President Joao Lopes told Globoesporte.

"The FA did not agree with the deal that was going on, so we will now meet again [with QPR] and try to come to an agreement."



ByBen McAleer