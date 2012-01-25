Sao Paulo: Henrique switch to QPR still on
By Nick Moore
QPR target Henrique could still move to Loftus Road, according to the player's parent club Sao Paulo.
Reports earlier this week claimed that the R’s' bid to sign to 20-year-old had fallen through after the striker failed to receive a work permit to play in England.
However, the Brazilian outfit have now claimed the move has to be on a permanent basis for the FA to ratify the deal.
Mark Hughes’ side had been keen to bring him in on an initial 18-month loan deal.
But it now appears any deal has to be permanent if the Premier League new boys are to land the Brazilian startlet, who is valued at around £6 million.
"It was said that he was denied [a transfer] but this is not true, the FA would only authorise the deal if it was permanent," Sao Paulo Vice-President Joao Lopes told Globoesporte.
"The FA did not agree with the deal that was going on, so we will now meet again [with QPR] and try to come to an agreement."
