South Africa arrange Jamaica friendly

Jamaica agreed to replace China who pulled out of a planned friendly blaming the travel upheaval in Europe.

South Africa are holding a three-week training camp in Germany and last week organised a match against fellow World Cup finalists North Korea which ended goalless.

South Africa coach Carlos Alberto Parreira has criticised officials for their failure to arrange testing warm-up internationals as he prepares the team for the World Cup finals in June on home soil.

Wednesday's match is being played at the Offenbach Stadium.

