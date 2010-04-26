South Africa arrange Jamaica friendly
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will play Jamaica in Germany on Wednesday after arranging a friendly at short notice for the second successive week, the South African Football Association said on Monday.
Jamaica agreed to replace China who pulled out of a planned friendly blaming the travel upheaval in Europe.
South Africa are holding a three-week training camp in Germany and last week organised a match against fellow World Cup finalists North Korea which ended goalless.
South Africa coach Carlos Alberto Parreira has criticised officials for their failure to arrange testing warm-up internationals as he prepares the team for the World Cup finals in June on home soil.
Wednesday's match is being played at the Offenbach Stadium.
