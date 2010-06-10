South Africa name unchanged team for opener

He has stuck with the hosts' team that beat Guatemala 5-0 and Denmark 1-0 in their last two preparatory matches.

It had been expected Tsepo Masilela would return from injury to take the left-back role but Parreira told a news conference he was not changing the side from last Saturday's match against the Danes.

"We have been working all week with them on tactical formations," the coach said.

The team is: Itumeleng Khune; Siboniso Gaxa, Lucas Thwala, Bongani Khumalo, Aaron Mokoena; Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Kagisho Dikgacoi, Steven Pienaar, Teko Modise, Siphiwe Tshabalala; Katlego Mphela.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook