Southampton chief cancels talks with Le Tissier

Saints fans were aghast at Cortese's decision to sack manager Nigel Adkins last month after two successive promotions and a steady showing in the Premier League with his last match a gallant 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Cortese drafted in former Espanyol manager Mauricio Pochettino despite the Argentine not speaking English and the south coast club lie 16th after two draws and a defeat.

Former England forward Le Tissier, who spent his whole career at Southampton, wrote on Twitter: "Meeting with our wonderful exec chairman been cancelled #surprisesurprise #somethingtohidenicola."

Le Tissier, who is the club's second-top scorer of all time, said at the time of Adkins's sacking: "I think everybody will be taken aback by it all I suppose, the club seemed to have come to terms with life in the Premier League, it was a tough start but they then turned things around pretty well."