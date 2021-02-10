St Mirren v Celtic live stream: how to watch the Scottish Premiership wherever you are in the world

St Mirren v Celtic live stream, Sky Sports, Wednesday 10 February, 8pm GMT

Celtic will be looking to keep their slim Scottish Premiership title hopes alive when they face St Mirren on Wednesday.

This has been a season to forget for Celtic, who are almost certain to finish below top spot for the first time since 2011. A big part of the reason for that is the superb season Rangers are having, with Steven Gerrard’s side still unbeaten in the Premiership. Yet Celtic have been poor by their high standards, having failed to win 10 of their 26 matches to date. They may have two games in hand on their arch-rivals, but the fact Celtic trail Rangers by 21 points is a damning indictment of Neil Lennon and his team.

St Mirren registered a shock 2-1 win at Parkhead on January 30. That was their first victory over the Hoops in the league for 11 years, and formed part of a run of three wins in their last four Premiership outings. St Mirren go into this game in sixth spot, one point clear of Dundee United in seventh despite having played three fewer matches.

Celtic will again have to make do without Christopher Jullien, who faces a few more weeks on the sidelines. Ryan Christie is out with an ankle problem but James Forrest could be fit enough for inclusion in the matchday squad after returning to training.

Celtic are likely to stick with the midfield diamond that has served them well in their last two outings, with Scott Brown at the base, Tom Rogic at the tip, and Callum McGregor and David Turnbull used as shuttlers on either side.

St Mirren have Jak Alnwick available once more after the goalkeeper served a one-game ban at the weekend. Collin Quaner is out with a knee injury and an Achilles problem means Kristian Dennis is unlikely to play a part, with St Mirren seeking a second win against Celtic in the same season for the first time since 1989/90.

