Swansea City v Cardiff City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Swansea City v Cardiff City live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 20 March, 5.30pm GMT

Arch-rivals Swansea and Cardiff will go head-to-head at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship’s late kick-off on Saturday.

Even though fans remain absent from stadiums in England and Wales, this game promises to be keenly contested. Local bragging rights are one thing being fought over, and players on both sides of the divide will have been made aware of how important this fixture is to the supporters. That is just one reason why this game is worth watching, though. In addition to rivalry, both Welsh teams are pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

Swansea are better positioned in that regard. They sit third going into the weekend, three points behind second-placed Watford and with a game in hand on the occupiers of the final automatic promotion spot. Steve Cooper’s side have not been playing particularly well of late, though. The Swans have won only one of their last three matches in the Championship, and fell to a 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth last time out.

Even so, Cardiff would happily swap their current position for that of their rivals. The Bluebirds occupy ninth place ahead of Saturday’s showdown at the Liberty, with a six-point gap separating them from the play-offs. Mick McCarthy has done a fine job since taking charge of Cardiff, whose side rose to the cusp of the top six a few weeks back. However, one win in their last five games has left Cardiff’s play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

Marc Guehi is a doubt for the home team due to a groin issue, while Liam Cullen, Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Tivonge Rushesha are all still on the treatment table. Steven Benda has returned to training but will not be in the matchday squad on Saturday.

Cardiff will have to make do without Joel Bagan, Joseph Bennett and Sol Bamba, with the latter duo missing until next season. Harry Wilson and Joe Ralls will hope to be restored to the starting line-up.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Swansea City v Cardiff City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal