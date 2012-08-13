Terry free to play Champions League opener

"Chelsea FC's John Terry has had his three-match suspension reduced on appeal," UEFA said in a statement on their website.

"Although the central defender is still suspended for three UEFA club competition matches, the third game of the ban has now been deferred for a probationary period of three years."

UEFA said the final match of the ban would only take effect if he reoffended.

Terry served the first match in last season's Champions League final in May against Bayern Munich which his team won on penalties and will also sit out the Super Cup match against Europa League winners Atletico Madrid on August 31.

He will therefore be free for the Champions League group stage first round in September which will be drawn on August 30.

Terry was suspended after he was sent off away to Barcelona for kneeing Alexis Sanchez in an off-the-ball incident during the first half of the semi-final second leg.