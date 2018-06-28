Valencia complete move for Lyon's Diakhaby
Mouctar Diakhaby has joined Valencia from Lyon, having earlier been linked with multiple Premier League clubs.
Valencia have completed the signing of defender Mouctar Diakhaby from Lyon in a reported €15million switch.
The France Under-21 international had been linked with Premier League clubs, but has instead sealed a move to LaLiga, signing a five-year deal.
Diakhaby's contract at Valencia includes a €100m release clause, while he will be presented at his new club on Friday.
The centre-back, 21, started just eight Ligue 1 games in 2017-18, having featured in Lyon's starting XI 22 times in the previous campaign.
