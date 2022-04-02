20 wonderkids potentially set to move in the summer transfer window

It's a common theme of the summer: waiting for your favourite Football Manager wonderkids to end up at a big club. You always feel a mixture of sadness and smugness, if you're anything like FFT.

Well 2022 is no different, with a plethora of the world's most exciting youngsters potentially making moves this summer.

Whether or not these players move this summer, expect to see them dominate the gossip columns…

1. Erling Haaland

The obvious one. Erling Haaland's release clause kicks in this summer and it's looking like a two-horse race for his signature.

The Norwegian seems destined either for Manchester City or Real Madrid. Considering he has a goal a game for Dortmund, he's going to transform whichever side he joins into Champions League favourites, for sure.

2. Karim Adeyemi

The man who replaced Haaland at Red Bull Salzburg is said to be on the move this summer, too.

Adeyemi is heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund, while Liverpool are said to be interested, too. With Salzburg a selling club, don't be surprised if an Arsenal or Barcelona also join the race before the start of next season.

3. Ryan Gravenberch

With the jewel of Ajax's midfield running his contract down, it looks like Ryan Gravenberch could be available for a pittance this summer.

Bayern Munich are circling with a deal for just £20m being discussed. As one of the most exciting young footballers in the world, with Champions League and title-winning experience under his belt, it would be more of a shock if he isn't coveted by half a dozen of the world's biggest clubs this summer.

4. Charles de Ketelaere

The new Kevin De Bruyne is just as positionally versatile and though he looks like ending up as a false nine, he can play at full-back in midfield or as a playmaker.

Newcastle United, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the youngster, who also has Champions League experience in his young career.

5. Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike had late links to Newcastle in the January transfer window. The Magpies might not be the only side in for him this summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked, with the young striker's prolific performances this season likening him to French legend Thierry Henry. He could be a relatively cost-effective option as a striker for an ambitious side.

5. Adam Hlozek

A physical and well-rounded Czech forward, Liverpool are said to be interested in Adam Hlozek, who plays for Sparta Prague.

It seems unlikely that Sparta will be able to keep hold of a talent as promising as Hlozek for too long. A move to the Bundesliga seems in the offing if a superclub doesn't make an approach.

6. Jurrien Timber

With Erik Ten Hag perhaps leaving Ajax this summer, Jurrien Timber might go, too. The defender has been imperious this season and would improve many a Premier League defence.

Though Timber's transfer will likely come with less fanfare than Matthijs De Ligt's did in 2019, he's arguably just as promising a centre-back. With Manchester United reportedly interested, there might be other teams ready to pounce, too.

7. Armando Broja

Chelsea have problems to contend with this summer – but it seems likely that academy product Armando Broja won't be returning to Southampton next season.

Either the Albania star will slot into the Blues' first-team squad or he'll be leaving to raise funds. Arsenal are interested: the European champions would surely be willing to sell Broja to the first European side to match the Gunners' best offer.

8. Danilo

Another youngster rumoured to be on the move in January, Danilo of Palmeiras was apparently a target for Arsenal.

A left-footed deep-lying playmaker, the 20-year-old has a maturity beyond his years and though he could be set for a huge move to a top European side, he could so easily be off to Portugal or Spain as a stepping stone move this summer.

9. Aaron Hickey

Scotland are really good at producing full-backs, aren't they?

Aaron Hickey is currently at Bologna but has a positional intelligence and understanding of the game that belies his 19 years. Newcastle United are said to be interested, while other Premier League teams will likely join the party.

12. Michael Olise

He only joined last summer but Michael Olise could leave Crystal Palace after just a year at Selhurst Park.

He's an outside bet to depart but there are rumours that a clause in the French international's contract allowing him to go for around £30m could see him get a move to Arsenal or Tottenham. He's certainly good enough to go to the very top.

11. William Saliba

William Saliba is yet to play for Arsenal – and might not do after all.

The defender joined in 2019 and has been out on loan since, with Mikel Arteta replacing Unai Emery, the manager he signed for. With Saliba now in the senior France team, however, he might want guaranteed minutes ahead of the World Cup – and the Gunners are said to be open to selling.

12. Diogo Costa

Not to be confused with the madcap former Chelsea striker, Diogo Costa has been a massive hit since getting into the Porto side as a youngster.

The 22-year-old is still developing but now might be the time that he makes a big move to a bigger side in one of Europe's top five leagues. Don't be surprised to see him go to a top club as an understudy.

13. Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax during 2020 but hasn't exactly lit Catalonia alight. With Dani Alves joining for free and Ronald Araujo playing as an inverted right-back, does Xavi trust the young American?

Bayern Munich were originally interested in him and could go back in for a move – while the Premier League will likely be a potential destination. Chelsea were said to be interested in January – and Dest's ability to play on the left will no doubt help his case.

14. Noni Madueke

Tottenham academy product Noni Madueke has shown in the Eredivisie with PSV. He's very close to outgrowing the Dutch giants already, if he hasn't already.

Madueke returning to England with a club of Leicester, West Ham or Everton's stature seems like a likely rumour of the transfer mill this summer. He might even move to a bigger club if one comes calling.

15. Calvin Ramsay

Manchester United were said to be entertaining an offer for Calvin Ramsay at some stage, who's developing nicely at Aberdeen.

The Scotsman perhaps isn't ready to be the starting right-back at a top side but could well provide cover or move to a midtable Premier League side. He's a danger from set-pieces and is positionally excellent off the ball.

16. Gavi

Barcelona fans have a dream of playing Nico, Gavi and Pedri as a midfield three, with each aping Sergio Busquets, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. That's looking unlikely now, with Gavi stalling on a new deal.

The midfielder has apparently turned down three offers of extensions – and Liverpool are said to be making a move. If Gavi does depart Catalonia, he'll be eyed by every top side in the world.

17. Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is in the same boat, to a degree, as Armando Broja. Does he stay on the Chelsea payroll or leave this summer?

There will be no shortage of offers. The midfielder has been one of the standout young players in the Premier League this season, leading the Eagles to the FA Cup semi-finals. Palace would love to keep him – but can they afford to?

18. Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool agreed a deal for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho on deadline day, only to run out of time to dot the i's and cross the t's.

The Reds are expected to be in pole position to snap him up in the summer but they'll likely have competition for his services. Real Madrid were apparently interested at one point, while others would be foolish not to make an offer – especially considering he's a free agent at the end of the season.

19. Vitinha

Wolverhampton Wanderers might be regretting their decision not to exercise their option to buy Vitinha.

The Portuguese (of course, he went to Wolves on loan) has been excellent since going back to Porto and will be on the radar for a number of top clubs in the summer once more. The likes of Tottenham have been linked – who knows? He might head back to the Midlands.

20. Brennan Johnson

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a fantastic season and Brennan Johnson has been front and centre of everything good about the Tricky Trees. The Welsh international was subject of a bid from Brentford in January – but didn't end up going.

Should Forest fail to get promoted, however, a move seems likelier this summer. Johnson is a thoroughly promising youngster and with every Championship side a selling club for the right price, Forest might find it hard to resist a good offer again.

