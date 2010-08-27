Wigan accept Birmingham bid for N'Zogbia
By app
LONDON - French midfielder Charles N'Zogbia looks set to join Birmingham City after Wigan Athletic accepted an improved offer on Friday.
"Wigan can confirm that we have accepted a much improved offer from Birmingham which has now met the club's valuation," Wigan's website said.
The 24-year-old, who joined Wigan from Newcastle United in 2009, will now discuss personal terms with Birmingham.
Since joining Wigan, the former Le Havre wide man has made 54 appearances, scoring eight goals.
