Best West Ham retro shirts 2022: The best classic football shirts the Hammers have ever had

West Ham retro shirts are often the inspiration for new Irons kits, with classic football shirts always popular.

With retro shirt sales soaring online, some of the best football shirts you can still buy are old ones. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out either – there are plenty of choices for Hammers fans.

Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring some of the best Premier League jerseys ever…

1. West Ham United home shirt 1966

England may have won the World Cup in 1966 playing in red – but their goal-getting heroes and captain all wore claret and blue. This remake shirt from that year celebrates the Wembley marvels and the day that the Hammers stood on top of the world.

2. West Ham United 1986 home shirt

It's subtle and classy: the horizontal stripes of this Hammers kit have been re-played over the years but the original is a work of art.

3. West Ham United 1992 away shirt

The flash away shirt from the early 90s got a reinvention for West Ham's European jaunts – but this remake brings back all the nostalgia, complete with Dagenham Motors sponsor.

4. West Ham United 2000 home shirt

One of the greatest Prem sponsors and kits – and one of its greatest goals was scored in this shirt. A moment in time for Hammers.

