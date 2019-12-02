Quiz! Can you name the 50 most recent Premier League managers?

Eight minutes are on the clock and then we’d love to know your scores @FourFourTwo – drop us a screenshot with proof but no spoiler, then please challenges some friends to do the same.

* denotes that manager was relegated with this club. No caretakers or interims included (sorry, Freddie)

It seems simple, right? Managers are the superstars of the game these days with their bleached teeth, hair transplants, chronograph endorsements and that time Steve Bruce was on the cover of Hello! magazine. We may have imagined that.

Anyway, the point is you’d think it’d be no great effort to recall the last 50 Prem gaffers. But it’s trickier than you think. The thing that we’re legally obliged by UK sports media laws to call the ‘managerial merry-go-round’ means the cast is changing before we even get to know their faces. In 2019/20 so far already we've seen departures at Watford, Spurs, Arsenal and, er, Watford – so let's see how much you've been paying attention.

Anyway, above are the last 50 Premier League bosses and when they last managed in the league.

