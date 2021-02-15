Quiz! Can you name the top 60 scoring nationalities in Premier League history?

Eight minutes on the clock, 60 nationalities to guess.

Back in the early days of the Premier League, some wondered whether players from the continent would be able to cut the mustard in England.

English football was tough tackling, hard-hitting and no-nonsense. The men were men, the shorts were short and there was no mercy. So the idea of flouncy foreigners coming over 'ere and playing for our teams was a curious one.

It's safe to say the overseas stars took like ducks to water to the English game, transforming it along the way and cementing places in our hearts. More so, perhaps, than any other league in the world.

Today we're celebrating that. We want you to name as many nationalities as you possibly can who have netted in the Prem.

