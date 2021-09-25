Leicester City v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester City v Burnley live stream, Saturday 25 September, 3pm BST

Leicester will be looking to kick-start their season when Burnley visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have had a stuttering start to 2021/22 and sit 12th in the table heading into the weekend’s action. Leicester’s victories over Wolves and Norwich had an element of good fortune to them, while they were thrashed by West Ham and more narrowly beaten by Manchester City and Brighton.

The Foxes understandably considered themselves hard done by in a 2-1 loss at the Amex Stadium last time out, as several VAR decisions went against them. It is still early days and there is plenty of time for Rodgers to get things right, but Leicester will not want to fall too far behind the top four given how strong the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs look so far.

Burnley are still awaiting their first win of the campaign, having drawn one and lost four of their five matches to date. No one at Turf Moor will be panicking, though; Sean Dyche’s side also started slowly last term but ultimately finished comfortably clear of the relegation zone. That is the objective again this term, with most Burnley supporters likely to settle for 17th place and survival.

Leicester will have to make do without James Justin, Wesley Fofana, but Ayoze Perez is available again following suspension and Jonny Evans could be involved too. Many supporters have been calling for Rodgers to reintroduce Kelechi Iheanacho to the starting XI, which would necessitate a change of formation.

Burnley will be unable to call upon the services of Dale Stephens, Connor Roberts and Kevin Long, but Josh Brownhill has shaken off a knock and will be fit to feature. Dyche is likely to stick with his tried-and-tested XI, although summer signing Maxwel Cornet is pushing for his first start.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST.

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

