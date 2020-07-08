Before Ian Rush turns up to give us a dressing down: we all know that football wasn’t really invented in 1992.

Yet the start of the Premier League era, with its increased live coverage, fancy foreigners and erotic adverts did represent a shift in the English game – and these are the goalscorers who’ve defined it.

Each of these players have hit the magical mark of 100 Premier League goals, from well-travelled strikers to one-club men. Only a few are still playing in the Premier League, but two of those in particular are muscling their way up this table and into the pantheon of all-time greats.

To celebrate a certain Leicester City hero joining the club last night in north London, can you name the Prem's most famous marksmen?

*Still playing in the Premier League in 2017/18

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - just £9.99 for the first six months, over £38 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

RANKED! The 10 most valuable football fixtures of all time

PREMIER LEAGUE You can now get a match-worn 'Black Lives Matter' shirt for any Premier League club – for just a fiver

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com