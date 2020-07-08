Quiz! Can you name the 29 players with 100+ Premier League goals?
Can you name the men on this select list who've struck a century of top-flight goals since 1992/93?
Before Ian Rush turns up to give us a dressing down: we all know that football wasn’t really invented in 1992.
Yet the start of the Premier League era, with its increased live coverage, fancy foreigners and erotic adverts did represent a shift in the English game – and these are the goalscorers who’ve defined it.
Each of these players have hit the magical mark of 100 Premier League goals, from well-travelled strikers to one-club men. Only a few are still playing in the Premier League, but two of those in particular are muscling their way up this table and into the pantheon of all-time greats.
To celebrate a certain Leicester City hero joining the club last night in north London, can you name the Prem's most famous marksmen?
*Still playing in the Premier League in 2017/18
